DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 4-year-old Dallas boy is recovering after police say he was shot by a younger sibling overnight.

It happened at the Mandalay Palms Apartments in South Oak Cliff.

Police said the boys’ mother and another adult in the home identified as the gun owner could face charges, but that decision would need to be made by the Dallas County District Attorney.

Meanwhile, some tenants worry there could be more to the story.​

“I don’t think it was an accidental situation,” said one tenant who did not want to be identified, adding that the gunfire rang out earlier than what has been reported. ​”It’s not just about what I heard: it’s what I saw. Gunfire was like three to four rounds. People was running from the second floor, people that looked as if they was on drugs.”​

The tenants tells CBS 11 new management is working to clean up the community and clear out the criminals; but, still many remain.​

Meanwhile, local health professionals are frustrated that preventable injuries like this continue to happen. ​

“This is not a gun control issue,” says Dr. J. Darryl Amos, a trauma doctor with Methodist Health System. “This is a gun safety issue.”​

So Dr. Darryl Amos says this close call involving one child, could perhaps provide an opportunity to save another by raising awareness, once again.​

“I was a very mischievous child,” admits Dr. Amos. “I knew where all the things that I shouldn’t have my hands on, were. I think parents need to recognize that, today, children are going to find their weapon. The issue becomes, will they find it loaded? Will they find it secure.”​

Meanwhile at the Mandalay Palms, there is sadness but no surprise.​

“No child should be up at that time of the morning,” observed the tenant. “I’m not surprised at all that this has taken place because of the character of the parents not appropriately watching their children. I think there’s more to it.”​

Dr. Amos urges other parents who have chosen to have weapons in the home to take steps now to make sure this story, is never their own and secure all of their weapons now.​