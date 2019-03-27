(OAK LAWN (HOODLINE) — Looking to chow down on some traditional American fare? A new spot has you covered. The fresh arrival to Oak Lawn, called Eggsellent Cafe, is located at 4218 Lemmon Ave.
The menu features classic and skillet breakfast dishes, along with traditional fare such as omelettes, pancakes, crepes, French toast, Belgian waffles and healthy options in the morning and then switches to wraps, burgers and salads in the afternoon. Try the Very Berry pancakes (topped with different berries) or the eggs Benedict. Off the lunch menu, try the Monterey Burger or the Eggsellent Classic Chicken Salad.
Eggsellent Cafe has gotten off to an uneven start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Christin F. added, “The pancakes are to die for and the rest of the food is just as wonderful. The drinks are equally delicious.”
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Eggsellent Cafe is open from 6:30 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 6:30 a.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday.
