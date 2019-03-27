ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington Police Department is heaping praise on one of its own for quick-thinking that helped prevent a suicide Wednesday morning.

Police said around 8:30 a.m., a teenage boy looked like he was getting ready to jump off the Kelly Elliott Bridge over I-20.

Cpl. Deric Sheriff flagged down an 18-wheeler and directed the driver to pull up and stop underneath the bridge.

“I thought, well maybe we could get enough semis to line up underneath the bridge that if the subject did jump off the bridge he would land on top of a semi,” Cpl. Sheriff said.

That’s almost exactly what happened.

“As (that first) semi pulled underneath and got stopped, the subject jumped off the bridge,” he said.

The teen landed right on top of the semi and was not injured.

Police took the teen into custody but he is not facing charges. Police said they took him to a hospital to get help.

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson tweeted Wednesday afternoon, “We had some help from a big rig this morning as a teen was contemplating jumping from an overpass. APD Motor Officer Deric Sheriff was instrumental in directing the truck driver before the teen jumped & later landed on the trailer. Excellent crisis intervention to help this teen!”