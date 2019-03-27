FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Saginaw woman has been sentenced to federal prison for stealing nearly $1 million while she worked for the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County.

Laurie Ann Reese, 64, pleaded guilty in July 2018 to bank fraud, and was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison on Tuesday.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Reese stole money between January 2013 and April 2018 by making checks payable to herself from the non-profit’s bank accounts.

Officials said she spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on the Home Shopping Network and QVC.

She will also have to pay restitution totaling $992,854.