DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A shooting suspect  who was ultimately shot by an off-duty Dallas Police officer last Friday, is still in the hospital, but has been identified by police as Santiago Jasso, 18.

Senior Corporal Juan Amaya shot him outside a CVS Pharmacy off Northwest Highway after Jasso, had allegedly shot someone else.

Lake Highlands CVS officer-involved shooting
(courtesy: Edwin Darren Hartmann)

Once released from the hospital, police said Jasso will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one of those on a public servant.

What led up to the first shooting is still being investigated.

The victim is expected to recover as well.

Police have not said exactly what Jasso did before Officer Amaya shot him.

Officer Amaya has been on the police force nearly 15 years.

He remains on administrative leave during the investigation.

Lake Highlands CVS officer-involved shooting (Andrea Lucia – CBS 11)

 

