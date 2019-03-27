  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2016 Presidential Campaign, Barbara Bush, First Lady, Jeb Bush, President Donald Trump, Republican, Susan Page

(CBSDFW.COM) – About two months before her death, Barbara Bush was asked if she still considered herself a Republican. “I’d probably say no today,” she told USA Today’s Susan Page.

In a new book titled “The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty,” the former first lady talked to Page during her final years about her feelings on the rise of President Donald Trump.

Former first lady Barbara Bush (credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Bush had “a lot of angst” during the 2016 presidential campaign, according to her son, Jeb. The former governor of Florida ran against Trump in a heated Republican primary, which seemed to affect his mother.

The former first lady reportedly blamed her June 2016 medical emergency involving her heart on the intense campaign where Trump scorned Jeb.

“Jeb said, ‘mom, don’t worry about things you can’t do anything about,'” Bush told Page. “He’s right. Just do good, make like better for someone else.”

According to the new book, Bush had said she still considered herself a Republican when asked in October 2017. But when Page asked her again in February 2018, she said “I’d probably say no today.”

The former first lady died on April 17, 2018 at the age of 92.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s