(CBSDFW.COM) – Gas prices in Texas have increased again this week compared to last and are expected to continue rising, according to AAA.

AAA says the statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is now $2.47, which is nine cents more than this day last week.

From a survey of major metropolitan areas, drivers in Midland and Odessa are seeing the most expensive prices at $2.63 per gallon of regular unleaded, while San Antonio drivers are seeing the least at $2.33.

Gas prices in Texas have risen by 29 cents per gallon of regular unleaded compared to this day a month ago.

According to AAA, the rise in gas prices comes from an increase in demand and tight gasoline stocks.

“Drivers in Texas are seeing some of the cheapest gas prices in the country, but the statewide average jumped a whopping 29 cents per gallon in just the last month,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “On a national scale, AAA forecasts that gas prices will trend up moving through the spring and into the summer, which, of course, means higher pump prices are likely for Texas drivers too.”

Despite the continuing increase, AAA says Texas is in the top 10 least expensive states for gasoline in the U.S. for the week.

