Filed Under:Airline spokeswoman Martha Pantin, American Airlines, DFW News, President Nicolas Maduro. U.S., Venezuela

FORT WORTH (AP) — American Airlines is indefinitely suspending flights to Venezuela as political turmoil and unrest continues to grip the country.

Airline spokeswoman Martha Pantin said Thursday that the airline will try to resume service when conditions are right but has no timetable for doing so.

On March 15, American announced it was suspending its two daily flights from Miami to Caracas and one from Miami to Maracaibo through April 1. The airline acted after its pilots’ union told members not to operate flights to Venezuela because of safety concerns.

American was the last U.S. airline flying to Venezuela.

The United States was the first nation to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president, heightening tension with the regime of President Nicolas Maduro. U.S. diplomats left the country this month.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s