Filed Under:Dallas Cowboys, DFW Sports News, miami dolphins, Pass Rush, Robert Quinn

FRISCO(CBSDFW.COM) – The Cowboys have agreed to acquire defensive end Robert Quinn from the Miami Dolphins for a sixth-round draft pick in a trade that would bolster the Dallas pass rush while the club works on a long-term contract for DeMarcus Lawrence.

MIAMI, FL – SEPTEMBER 09: Robert Quinn #94 of the Miami Dolphins (credit: Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The deal announced Thursday also gives the Cowboys another option while they wait to see if Randy Gregory will play in 2019 after his fourth substance-abuse suspension. Gregory is suspended indefinitely, but the Cowboys are hopeful he can be reinstated before the season.

The trade is Miami’s latest effort to reduce payroll in a youth movement under new coach Brian Flores. The 28-year-old Quinn had a base salary of $11.8 million with Miami this year, the last season of a $57 million, four-year deal he signed while still with the Rams.

The Cowboys have put the franchise tag on Lawrence for the second straight year. The 26-year-old hasn’t signed the offer after doing so almost immediately a year ago.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s