GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The DeSoto and Glenn Heights police departments have arrested a suspect who they believe was involved in the armed robberies of two FedEx trucks.

Police say the suspect was spotted Wednesday evening near the 300 block of Victoria Drive in Glenn Heights and fled from police in his vehicle. He then ditched the vehicle at a nearby gas station and ran from pursuing officers.

The suspect was arrested after a short chase. According to police, he was armed with a handgun but no shots were fired.

Police found evidence connected to the robberies in the suspect’s vehicle. Evidence was also found at a home in the area where the suspect was first spotted.

The suspect has not yet been identified, and police believe there were other suspects involved.