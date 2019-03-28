  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Border Patrol, el paso, Homeland Security Investigations, human smuggler, ice, Immigration, Special Agents, Texas News, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Special agents with ICE and Homeland Security arrested a Mexican man on human smuggling charges after discovering 54 illegal immigrants, including two unaccompanied teenagers, in an overcrowded home in El Paso.

On Tuesday, authorities executed a search warrant at a duplex which was being used to harbor illegal immigrants who were smuggled into the United States.

Human smuggling bust in El Paso (photos: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

The group consisted of 45 men, five women, two accompanied teenagers and two teenagers traveling alone from the following five nations: Belize, Brazil, El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico.

Some of the people in the group had been at the stash house for more than a week. Several individuals required medical attention for injuries they sustained while crossing into the United States.

“The overcrowded conditions of this stash house in a residential neighborhood show the lack of respect human smugglers have for people who put their lives in smugglers’ hands,” said Jack P. Staton, special agent in charge of HSI El Paso. “HSI continues to target transnational criminal organizations that rake in huge profits by illegally smuggling people with clear disregard for their safety and welfare.”

The man allegedly responsible for harboring the group was arrested on federal charges and remains in custody.

This remains an ongoing HSI-led criminal investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s