DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Crews are working on a three-alarm apartment fire in northwest Dallas. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the apartment in the area.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says they are battling the fire at 3022 Forest Lane are receiving reports of flames coming from the upper floor of the building.

The fire started as a two-alarm response but quickly moved to three alarms.

There are currently no injuries reported.

Witness John Denholm captured video of the fire where flames and thick, black smoke could be seen coming from the apartment.

Big apartment fire on Forest Lane in northwest Dallas @DFWscanner pic.twitter.com/2NiLDSmilQ — John Denholm (@denholm3) March 29, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated.