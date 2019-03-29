  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Fort Worth police found marijuana, other illegal drugs and $36,000 worth of cash, weapons, and body armor. (Credit: Fort Worth PD/Facebook)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have made a big drug and weapons bust near a high school in south Fort Worth, authorities say.

In a Facebook post, police say they made the bust at a home near a Fort Worth ISD high school in the area. They found a large amount of marijuana and other illegal drugs.

Authorities also found $36,000 worth of cash, weapons and body armor.

Two people were arrested in connection to the bust.

“SHOUT OUT to our new Criminal Tracking Unit, SWAT & Tactical Narcotics for their work in South Fort Worth!” the department said.

