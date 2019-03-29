HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Houston area pizza delivery driver was shot and killed as he returned to his car after delivering a pizza at an apartment complex, authorities say.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting occurred Thursday evening at a complex in northern Harris County and involved two suspects who were seen running from the parking lot.

The victim was found on the ground between two cars.

The driver, who worked for Papa John’s Pizza, was identified as 45-year-old Glenn Takakura, KTRK reports.

Authorities say the person who ordered the pizza is not considered a suspect and it wasn’t immediately clear if robbery was a motive in the shooting.

Investigators are checking surveillance cameras in an effort to identify the suspects.

In a statement to KTRK, Papa John’s offered its condolences and said it would pay for the victim’s funeral.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident involving one of our valued delivery drivers. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement officials as their investigation continues. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and team members. We will support the family during this difficult time and plan to pay for his funeral services.”

