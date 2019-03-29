WEATHERFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – A 25-year-old man is in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody after he robbed a Dollar General and lead police on a high-speed chase.

Parker County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Cristian R. Vilchiz-Garcia Thursday evening in connection with the aggravated robbery.

“In checking with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), their agency has issued a detainee on this suspect,” said Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler. “As per policy with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, we honor all ICE detainers.”

Police said Vilchiz-Garcia robbed the store located at 102 Stonebridge Road in Weatherford.

Before catching him, sheriff’s deputies canvassed the area, locating a car matching the description of the car Vilchiz-Garcia’s was driving on FM 51.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle which turned onto Veal Station Road speeding in excess of 100 miles-per-hour in an attempt to flee the deputies.

Deputies briefly lost sight of Vilchiz-Garcia’s vehicle when they turned around to follow him, locating him near the Precinct 1 Barn driving very slowly with no lights on. When Vilchiz-Garcia spotted the deputies, he sped down Veal Station Road continuing without lights on. The chase continued until Vilchiz-Garcia crashed the vehicle in the 4900 block of Midway Road into a fence post. Vilchiz-Garcia and sole occupant of the vehicle, identified as the robbery suspect, climbed over to the passenger seat and out the passenger side door and was apprehended by deputies.

Deputies observed a shotgun in the passenger seat along with a large amount of loose currency, later confirmed to be stolen from the Dollar General. The vehicle, a gold 1998 Nissan passenger car, wasn’t reported as stolen, but was later found that the owner of the vehicle had not given the suspect permission to use it.

A routine check of Vilchiz-Garcia revealed he was previously convicted of possession of a controlled substance.

Vilchiz-Garcia was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon, and evading arrest detention with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony.

As of Friday morning, the suspect remains incarcerated on a no-bond.