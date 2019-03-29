(CBSDFW.COM) – Those fighting pancreatic cancer are gearing up for the Dallas/Fort Worth PurpleLight event this weekend. It’s a way to remember those lost and show support to those who are fighting it right now.

CBS 11 recently met back up with a man who is now cancer-free but worries every day that it could come back at any time.

We first met Scott Schlee a year and a half ago.

He’s a survivor of pancreatic cancer, and he set a goal to run in every PurpleStride 5k race in the country.

“To my last dying breath, I will try to run every single one in the U.S. just to try and get attention for the cause,” said Schlee.

After getting diagnosed he knew the odds were not in his favor. Fewer than 10 percent of people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer will survive for five years, but Scott is one of the lucky ones. For six years he has been cancer-free, but it’s always in the back of his mind.

“It’s kind of like a ticking time bomb. Every time I go to the oncologist and do my follow ups, am I going to get that call back that I need to come in,” said Schlee.

Next up for Scott is the annual PurpleLight event in Fort Worth.

“The PurpleLight is more of a memorial for people we have lost and people who are still fighting and even for the caregivers,” said Schlee

This year’s event comes on the heels of some high-profile figures who also were diagnosed with pancreatic cancer..

Aretha Franklin who died in August of last year and Jeopardy host Alex Trebek, who recently went public with his diagnosis.

As for Scott, he is doing everything he can to stay as healthy as possible, get the word out about pancreatic cancer and enjoy living life.

This summer he says he plans to go skydiving. And then maybe swim with sharks.

“I’m going to try to do that never ending bucket list,” he said.

The PurpleLight event this weekend includes a candlelight vigil. It’s at the Fort Worth Botanical Garden at 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.