ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have arrested a man who they say dragged a woman out of her vehicle by her hair and tried to steal it at a Walmart in Arlington.

Kori Draper, 31, was arrested after attempting to carjack a woman at the Neighborhood Walmart near N. Collins Street and Lamar Boulevard last week.

According to the arrest warrant, Draper approached the woman as she was arriving to the store, opened the driver-side door and demanded that she get out of the vehicle.

Police say he then grabbed the woman by her hair and dragged her out of the vehicle. During this, he ripped out a “significant amount” of her hair.

Draper then threw her to the ground, which caused an injury to her hand. After forcing her out, he then tried to steal the vehicle.

According to police, Draper ended up running away from the scene after multiple witnesses showed up to help the victim.

The incident was caught on cellphone video, and police released it in order to help find Draper as he could be seen running away. In the video, the woman could be heard screaming for help.

Police say Draper has a criminal history that includes aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and evading arrest.