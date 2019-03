DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas Zoo window washer might have made a new friend. A chimpanzee named Mshindi.

The zoo posted video on its Facebook page of someone washing the windows at the chimp enclosure when all of a sudden the chimp Mshindi jumps up and appears to give a high five from the other side.

You can hear the staffer giggling in the background.

The zoo said on Facebook, “Mshindi makes everything better… Even chores!”