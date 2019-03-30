Filed Under:capital murder, dallas police, Deadly Shooting, DFW News, Janelius Howard, Manuel Anzaldua, Quinderrius Johnson, robbery, Vineyards at Forest Edge Apartments

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two 17-year-olds have been arrested and charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a Dallas apartment complex manager earlier this month, police say.

Manuel Anzaldua was killed on March 14 after, police say, he was shot during a robbery at the Vineyards at Forest Edge apartments in northeast Dallas. Anzaldua was a manager at the complex.

Through the investigation, police found that Janelius Howard and Quinderrius Johnson were responsible for the robbery and deadly shooting.

Janelius Howard (left) and Quinderrius Johnson mugshots (Credit: Dallas PD)

The two teenagers were arrested and charged with capital murder. They are currently in jail with bonds set at $500,000 each.

 

