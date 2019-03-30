GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three children are in critical condition after they were burned in a car fire Saturday evening in a parking lot in Garland, police say.

Police say they responded to the car fire at around 6 p.m. in the 2900 block of S. First Street in the parking lot of a shopping center.

Three children ages four, three and one were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, a man drove to the location with the children inside the car and left them unattended as he went into a store. While he was in the store, the vehicle caught fire.

“I went into the GameStop to sell my PlayStation 4 to get money for my kids… Two days ago I cleaned out my car so that stuff like that won’t happen,” said the father, Niekeya McGill. “But, I guess it’s an old car… the car wasn’t running. I still have the keys.”

Police are investigating the incident and how the fire started. There have been no charges filed at this time.