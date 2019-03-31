Air France planes at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in Roissy, north of Paris. (Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

(CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport has one word for travelers today: Bonjour!

The airport officially welcomed Air France to its fleet on Sunday, which will allow for new nonstop flights to Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris.

“I am delighted to inaugurate this new non-stop service to Dallas-Fort Worth, Air France’s 13th destination in the US,” said Anne Rigail, CEO of Air France. “…On flights to Dallas-Fort Worth, we are offering our customers a new travel experience on board our fully renovated Airbus A330s equipped with Wi-Fi, throughout the summer season.”

The airport said Air France will operate up to five weekly flights to Paris.

Bonjour, @AirFrance!

New non-stop flights to Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) Airport have officially begun 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Z8NB5zTjag — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) March 31, 2019

DFW Airport tweeted video of an Air France plane arriving in North Texas, saying “Bonjour, @AirFrance!”

“DFW Airport is growing faster than ever, and we’re pleased to welcome Air France, offering more choices for our customers to reach key European destinations,” said Sean Donohue, CEO of DFW Airport. “We met with Air France last summer and strengthened our relationship with Groupe ADP, operator of Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, with a new cargo partnership. This route will continue to build on the ties between Dallas-Fort Worth and France.”