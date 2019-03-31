DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin is cancer-free, the former wide receiver announced Sunday morning following a test for throat cancer last week.

“Thank you God for continuing to answer prayers and thank you ALL for praying… [doctor] has informed me that all test have come back 100% clean. NO CANCER!” Irvin exclaimed in an Instagram post.

The hall-of-fame receiver underwent a throat biopsy last week after he said he was having issues with his voice over the last two months. Fans were left in suspense as Irvin waited for the results of the test. The news of the test was worrying as Irvin said he lost his father to throat cancer at the age of 51.

But on Sunday, he said he got the good news.

“It is impossible to express my family and my appreciation for the overwhelming outpour of love, support and prayers. I was on my threshing floor dealing wth the stronghold of feat. You all covered and encourage me,” he said.