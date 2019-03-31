



The National Basketball Players Association says it is supporting current Dallas Maverick Kristaps Porzingis during an investigation into a rape allegation involving the player.

The 23-year-old is currently at the center of an investigation by the New York Police Department into an alleged rape that happened last year, the New York Post first reported.

According to the report, a woman told police that Porzingis raped her at his Manhattan penthouse on Feb. 7, 2018 while he was still with the New York Knicks. He suffered a torn ACL in a game that day.

Porzingis denies the allegation, and his lawyer says the woman is extorting him.

The woman also told police that she had discussed a hush money payment of $68,000 from the star forward, according to The Post.

The NBPA responded to a request for a comment and told CBS 11: “We have been aware of these allegations for some time, have evaluated the accuser’s claims and, based on what is presently before us, stand with Kristaps.”

The 23-year-old was acquired by the Mavericks on Jan. 31 in a blockbuster trade from the Knicks. He hasn’t played in a game this season as he continues to recover from the ACL injury.