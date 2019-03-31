DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Current Dallas Maverick Kristaps Porzingis is at the center of a rape allegation, the New York Post reports.

According to the report, a woman is accusing the star forward of raping her last year while he was still with the New York Knicks. She made the allegation on Thursday afternoon, and police are continuing to investigate the claim.

The Post reports the woman told police Porzingis raped her on Feb. 7, 2018 at his Manhattan penthouse just hours after he suffered a torn ACL in a game that day. Police reportedly consider the woman to be “credible.”

The woman also reportedly told police that she had talked about getting $68,000 in hush money from the 23-year-old player.

Porzingis denies the allegation, and his lawyer says the woman is extorting him.

The Dallas Mavericks acquired Porzingis from the Knicks in a blockbuster trade on Jan. 31 before the NBA trade deadline. The Mavericks traded Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews and two future first-round draft picks for the 23-year-old forward and guards Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee and Trey Burke.

Porzingis has yet to play in a Mavericks uniform as he continues to rehabilitate from the ACL injury.