



Police are continuing to investigate a car fire that critically injured three children in a Garland parking lot while their father was inside a store on Saturday.

A witness captured video of the incident after the children were rescued from the burning car. It happened at around 6 p.m. on South First Street in front of a GameStop.

Witness Maribel Cruz captured the terrifying moments as the car went up in flames. “I was part of the people that called 911,” she said.

Police said Niekieya McGill had left his three children ages four, three and one inside the car as he went inside the GameStop.

“When I saw them, they were literally right there where these carts are, on the other side of the pole,” Cruz said as she showed CBS 11 where the incident happened. “One of them was on his knees with his head down. The other one was on his back crying.”

McGill told CBS 11 Saturday evening that he went to the store to sell his PlayStation 4 to get money for his children. “I rushed over and grabbed them… to see if they were still breathing,” he said.

Cruz said she recorded the video after the kids were taken out of the car.

“They had gotten out because a crowd had already started forming over here,” she said.

The children were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Their condition as of Sunday evening has not yet been released.

Investigators are still trying to determine how the fire started. Police believe the car was not running when it caught fire.

“I want to give the gentleman the benefit of the doubt. I don’t know the situation,” Cruz said. “We should let police do their job, get to the bottom of everything.”

There have no charges filed at this time.