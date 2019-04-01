  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:American people, Beto O'Rourke, Cabinet members, Democratic, executive order, Presidential Candidate, Texas, Town Hall meetings

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke of Texas is pledging to sign an executive order requiring Cabinet members to hold monthly town hall meetings “with the American people.”

The ex-congressman proposed the idea while speaking Monday at the “We the People Summit” in Washington, DC.

Democratic Presidential candidate former Rep. Beto O’Rourke speaks during the “We the People” summit featuring 2020 presidential candidates, at the Warner Theatre on April 1, 2019 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

His campaign said in a statement, doing so would “commit to historic levels of transparency, accountability and engagement from the administration.”

O’Rourke has endorsed many sweeping policy initiatives, including overhauling election laws, drastically reducing college debt and legalizing marijuana nationwide.

But in the opening weeks of his campaign, O’Rourke has provided few specifics on how he’d achieve much of that.

His website features information on some upcoming campaign events, instructions to watch O’Rourke livestream videos and a store selling campaign gear — but little policy information.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

