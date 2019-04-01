  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas couple is on a mission to find someone they’ve never met after finding someone’s small, decades old black and white photo, a military ID card and parachutist certification card.

Cordell Moore and his wife Wanda found the items they believe belong to a “Rudolph Reece” inside a dresser they bought at a garage sale for $25.

“It’s amazing, we know it’s someone’s history. We know he served in the army so we basically want to get this back to his family… relatives — anything,” they said.

Do you recognize these papers? Cordell Moore and his wife Wanda found the items they believe belong to a “Rudolph Reece” inside a dresser they bought at a garage sale for $25. (credit: CBS 11 News)

The Moore’s immediately recognized the value of what they had found and went online trying to track down a veteran named Rudolph Reece.

But their search came up empty.

CBS 11 News got in on the hunt, visiting an address for an Army veteran by that name who turned 85 last week.

No one answered the door.

