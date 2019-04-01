DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police arrested Gilbert Martinez, 40, for allegedly shooting and killing Christopher Rubio, 40, around 5:50 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 2700 block of W. 12th Street.

Police said Martinez was at the scene when they arrived.

Paramedics rushed Rubio to the hospital where he died from his wounds.

Martinez was interviewed by a homicide detective and taken to the Dallas County Jail.

Bond has not yet been set.

Police have not said how the pair knew each other or what the motive was for the shooting.