FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s moving day in downtown Fort Worth! That is where a Habitat for Humanity home is being transported from Sundance Square to its final location on New York Avenue.

It was on March 26 when the Alcon Foundation, in partnership with Trinity Habitat for Humanity, kicked off a week-long build in downtown Fort Worth.

The new piece of real estate is complete and future owner Janessea Leadley and her two sons couldn’t be happier.

“Homeownership means that hey now I can have a relief, my burdens are lifted, I can go back to school and encounter many different activities with the schooling,” Leadley said. “I have more time with my kids to spend and bond at home, play board games. It’s just a relief. I can afford where I’m gonna be staying now. I don’t have to move from place to place and that makes a significant difference.”

Leadley said her new house wasn’t just given to her, she had to earn it by putting in some 250 hours of sweat equity.

The Alcon Foundation has partnered with Trinity Habitat in building a total of 18 Habitat homes in Fort Worth since 2000 and a home in Granbury after the 2013 tornado.

Of the more than 670 homes Trinity Habitat has built, the Leadley family home is the 19th that the organization has built and moved.