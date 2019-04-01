



The 8-year-old boy was also wounded when gunfire rang out just east of Fair Park Sunday night, but is expected to recover.

“It’s just sad,” says Rosalind Smith, who lives just down the short street near the Juanita Craft Recreation Center. “It’s really sad that someone, young men around here just killing each other. And then you have children in the car,” added Smith shaking her head. “You don’t know who’s in the car with that person.” ​

For Smith, it was the arrival of the first responders that alerted her to trouble in the 4600 block of Wahoo just before 11:00 p.m.

She says gunfire in the South Dallas neighborhood is too common to raise extra concern.​

“Last night when I heard all of the ambulances… the young lady, she ran up this street to show the police where to go.”​

According to Dallas police, Clifton Norton, 33, had just picked his son up from a weekend visit at his sister’s house, when someone fired into the car.

Norton crashed the car into the porch, before stumbling into the house for help. His son was shot in the leg and remains hospitalized.

“It really, really, really, needs to stop,” laments Smith. “It does, it really needs to stop.”​

So far, police haven’t mentioned a possible motive for the shooting, but they’re hoping the reward will encourage someone with information to come forward.​