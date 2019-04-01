BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Army sergeant based in North Texas had not been home in about a year, but when he finally made it, he made a surprise entrance for his two kids.

Norwood Elementary students Brennan and Kinsley started the school day last Friday by leading the student body in the pledges at the morning assembly.

The students were told they would be saying the pledges in honor of their dad, Army Sergeant Will Watson, who has been stationed in Africa.

As students finished saying the pledges, Sgt. Watson surprised his two children.

Alissa Watson, Sgt. Watson’s wife and the mother of Kinsley and Brennan, is a 2nd grade teacher at Norwood Elementary who worked to coordinate the surprise reunion.

Burleson ISD tweeted the sweet video and said, “This will hit you right in the feels: Two of our students had an unforgettable morning when their dad, Army Sgt Will Watson, surprised them at school. Sgt Watson has been deployed for a year & his wife, a teacher at the school, coordinated this surprise. Take a look! @nwdvikings”

Sgt. Watson also serves with the Texas National Guard.