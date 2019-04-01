FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – More Texas universities are checking to make sure they’re only admitting students who deserve to be there.

SMU and TCU are among schools across the state reviewing admissions after a federal investigation broke up an admissions bribery scheme last month.

It was false athletic talent that investigators said helped get some students into schools involved in that scandal, including the University of Texas.

Schools are taking another look at who is already admitted to make sure their are no connections to the scandal.

Additionally, the universities are making sure they don’t have any holes in their own policies that a firm or family could take advantage of in the same way.

TCU released the following statement regarding its own internal review:

Texas Christian University has confidence in the integrity of our admissions practices and remains committed to enrolling an academically talented and diverse class. The university, like many other universities, is using this situation to review our admissions process to determine if there is an opportunity to strengthen it. Specifically, TCU is examining best practices for ways to identify and address suspicious or unreliable academic credentials, as well as considering methods to independently verify special talents and abilities that may be considered in the admissions process.

Meantime, SMU told families in a letter last month it’s looking to, “…review the admission records of any students who may have been associated with …the company at the center of the college admissions investigation.”

UT said it has also started its own review of its admissions processes.