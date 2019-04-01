  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 32-year-old security officer is behind bars, charged with murder in the shooting death of a man at a Dallas apartment complex.

It happened Sunday at the Oasis Apartments on 2755 E Ledbetter Drive.

Police said an altercation between another security guard and the 30-year-old victim happened prior to the shooting. Additional security officers responded to help her inside the victim’s upstairs apartment. They entered the apartment, confronted the victim and a physical altercation ensued that ended outside on the upstairs breezeway. While security officers attempted to subdue the victim, Security Officer Vincent Hobbs discharged his firearm, shooting and killing the unidentified male.

Dallas Fire and Rescue transported the victim to Baylor Hospital, where he died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Hobbs was arrested, charged with murder and placed in jail. His bond will be set by a magistrate.

 

