NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Andrea True (born Andrea Marie Truden on July 26, 1943 and passed away on November 7, 2011) was a dance/pop singer from the 1970’s disco era.

Born in Nashville, she moved to New York to embark on an acting career in films. She did appear in the 1973 movie, “The Way We Were” but more prominent roles were hard to get, Some friends of her convinced her to go into the adult feature film profession, which she worked in for a number of years. Later she released two songs on the Billboard Top 40, on in 1976 called “More, More, More (Part 1)” which reached #4 on Billboard and #1 on the American Disco and Canadian charts. Her last song to chart is the one that we are featuring here today.

The song is called, “N.Y., You Got Me Dancing”. I didn’t remember this song until the past weekend when I was listening to an encore of American Top 40 with Casey Kasem from late March 1977 on Sirius XM 70’s on 7. This was her last song to chart. Written and produced by Gregg Diamond, running 3:40 on the Buddah Records label, the lyrics go like this:

Baby, baby with your hard luck story

You need a place to show to win

You’d still be waiting for me at the airport

While my ship was coming in

And N.Y. you’re taking me dancing…

So don’t you beware, don’t you beware

Keep on dancing

Don’t you beware, don’t you beware

Keep on dancing

Don’t you beware, don’t you beware

Keep on dancing

Don’t you beware, don’t you beware

Keep on dancing

N.Y., N.Y., you keep me dancing, dancing

N.Y., N.Y., you keep me dancing, dancing

I’m so glad I saw your ad on every avenue

I’m so glad I saw your ad in every place we drove

It’s a town so nice, they had to name it twice – N.Y., N.Y.

It’s so hot, so hot, like an old soft shoe

Don’t you beware, don’t you beware

Keep on dancing

Don’t you beware, don’t you beware

Keep on dancing

Don’t you beware, don’t you beware

Keep on dancing

Don’t you beware, don’t you beware

Keep on dancing

The song reached #27 on the Billboard Top 40 but #4 on the U.S. Club chart.

Turn this one up loud and dance!