CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Naval JROTC cadets at Hebron High School in Carrollton received a very special visit from a U.S. Army National Guard Chinook Crew who showed up in their massive helicopter on Tuesday.

The visit was part of a lesson on military aviation and flight.

Commander Ed Morales, the Senior Naval Instructor at Hebron High coordinated with the U.S. Army National Guard to have them meet the cadets and take them for a ride on board one of the most iconic military aircrafts.

Commander Morales said, “We thought we would culminate that with an actual ride in a helicopter.”

Sean Fite, a senior cadet at Hebron High added, “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for me, and I enjoyed myself a lot.”

The students said while it was a fun afternoon, they also drew inspiration after meeting crew members who spoke to them about chasing their dreams and working hard to achieve their goals.

Adrianne Larumbe, a junior at Hebron said,“With the hard work and determination I can really achieve anything that I want”, about the kind of message imparted on her by the helicopter crew.