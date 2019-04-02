



– Tuesday morning the family and friends of a six-year-old girl living with leukemia witnessed an incredibly heartwarming moment.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation partnered with a North Texas-based business for a special surprise.

As Reese Lewis and her family arrived at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center, the little girl had no idea she’d be treated to scavenger hunt that would ultimately lead to a special treat. The surprise — a trip to Disney World!

About two years ago Reese was diagnosed with leukemia, but is now in remission. Her parents said she will have her last chemo treatment in May.

Her family said this journey has been incredibly trying for them both emotionally and financially and they were elated to find out Reece was selected to be have a wish granted through Make-A-Wish.

Service Experts Heating and Air Conditioning made it happen.

Reece told CBS 11 News why she chose Disney World. “It’s been my wish because I want to meet Belle and all the princesses,” she said.

“We did not imagine this at all,” Reese’s mom, Morgan Lewis, said. “This is beyond what we could’ve ever thought and we are just very humbled because yes we’ve been through a lot but at the same time you don’t have to do this for us. This is incredible.”

Reese will be heading to Disney World early next year with her family. She’s already making plans for what Disney princesses she will see — stressing that Arielle is her favorite.