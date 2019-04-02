  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:argument, DFW News, drive-through, Drive-thru, motorcycle, suv, Waco News, Whataburger


WACO (CBSDFW.COM) — Waco police are looking for a man who they say allegedly ran down a motorcyclist after an argument at a Whataburger in that city.

According to a news release, officials said the two men began arguing after an order was “taking too long to be placed, at the drive-thru of the Whataburger on North Valley Mills Drive.”

Police released a picture of the man in an SUV who they say, after the argument was over, followed the other man who was driving a motorcycle to 38th and Waco Drive.

Man Allegedly Runs Down Motorcyclist For Taking Too Long At Whataburger Drive Through (Credit: Waco Police)

According to the report, the man in the SUV allegedly hit the motorcyclist and knocked him down. The biker was hurt, but his injuries aren’t believed to be life threatening.

Police said the driver of the SUV — whom they refer to as a ‘person of interest’ — then left the scene. That man was driving what appears to be a green Ford Explorer with a roof rack and tinted windows.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Waco Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s