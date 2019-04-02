



— Waco police are looking for a man who they say allegedly ran down a motorcyclist after an argument at a Whataburger in that city.

According to a news release, officials said the two men began arguing after an order was “taking too long to be placed, at the drive-thru of the Whataburger on North Valley Mills Drive.”

Police released a picture of the man in an SUV who they say, after the argument was over, followed the other man who was driving a motorcycle to 38th and Waco Drive.

According to the report, the man in the SUV allegedly hit the motorcyclist and knocked him down. The biker was hurt, but his injuries aren’t believed to be life threatening.

Police said the driver of the SUV — whom they refer to as a ‘person of interest’ — then left the scene. That man was driving what appears to be a green Ford Explorer with a roof rack and tinted windows.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Waco Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.