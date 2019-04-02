GRAND PRAIRIE, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — The Grand Prairie Fire Department released video Tuesday from an early morning crash. An 18 wheeler was heading down I-30 near McArthur when the driver allegedly fell asleep.

The truck careened of the road and over a retaining wall near a bridge. Sparks and dust could be seen in the black and white video captured — from what appears to be — a camera on a set of stop lights.

“We are happy to announce the driver has been released from the hospital with only minor abrasions,” said officials in a tweet.

Officials said that the driver faces a possible charge of Failure to Maintain Proper Control.

The highway was opened back up early Tuesday afternoon.