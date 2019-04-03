  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arson investigators are looking into three fires that were set outside homes in Frisco early Wednesday morning, and one of those fires was inside a mailbox.

The fires happened at homes in the 8100 block of Nicholson Drive near Teel Parkway.

The Frisco fire department says two recycling containers were torched at two homes, as well as the contents of a mailbox at another.

(Credit: CBS 11)

Officials say they have an arson investigator looking into the fires.

There were no reported injuries and no descriptions of any persons of interest at this time.

