Top North Texas Chefs Open Up Shop in The District At Willow BendShopping? Well that's just the beginning because The Shops at Willow Bend have been reimagined. Some of the best chefs in Texas have taken up residence at the new District at Willow Bend. Tag along as Eat See Play's Taryn Jones tastes her way through this dining destination.

Out of This World Art at the Sweet Tooth HotelDon't let the name fool you- The Sweet Tooth Hotel is not what it seems. Taryn Jones turns into a space cadet at an art installation that you can see, touch, and snap!

The Coals Are Always Burning at Hard Eight BBQLooking for real Texas barbecue? Just follow the smoke to Hard Eight BBQ. Taryn Jones goes inside the pits to see the masters in action, tastes tests amazing meat, plus finds out why you might want to save room for dessert.

Sweet Finger Lickin' - KFC Is Serving Chicken & WafflesYour finger lickin' will now be sweet! Kentucky Fried Chicken is now serving chicken and waffles.

Pringles Selling Thanksgiving-Flavored Chips For Limited TimeThose who crave the tastes of Thanksgiving will be able to get the meal in a can this year -- sort of. Pringles is selling chips that taste like turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie.