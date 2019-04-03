Send Us Your Bluebonnet Pics 📸
GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to extract a body from Mountain Creek Lake this afternoon.

Someone called 911 to alert authorities.

This is a developing story, please click back for updates.

