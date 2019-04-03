Send Us Your Bluebonnet Pics 📸
HOOD COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A former jailer for the Hood County Sheriff’s Office was arrested for having an “inappropriate relationship” with an inmate, authorities say.

Rebecca Ruth Anderson, 23, turned herself in on March 22 on a warrant of violating the rights of a person in custody, which is a state jail felony. She was a jailer for the sheriff’s office from March 2017 to July 2018.

Rebecca Ruth Anderson (Credit: Hood County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

Authorities say the Texas Rangers investigated the alleged relationship between Anderson and the inmate.

“I am very disappointed over this situation and expect more from my employees. I do not tolerate employees that break the law and requested the Texas Rangers investigate the allegation that was brought to my attention. As an elected official, I try to be transparent as possible and let the public know what is going on at the Hood County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Roger Deeds.

