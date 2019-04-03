Send Us Your Bluebonnet Pics 📸
Filed Under:Aaron Gonzalez, Crime, robbery, Texas News, theft

BEAUMONT (CBSDFW.COM) – An 18-year-old from LaPorte was indicted for bank robbery in the Eastern District of Texas.

Aaron Gonzalez was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Apr. 3, 2019 charging him with bank robbery by force or intimidation.

According to the indictment, on Mar. 6, 2019, Gonzalez is alleged to have robbed the Texas First Bank on FM 834 in Hull, Texas by entering the bank and presenting a threatening note to a bank teller. Video surveillance and witness accounts of the bank robber and his vehicle led to Gonzalez’ arrest.

If convicted, Gonzalez faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the LaPorte Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert L. Rawls.

 

