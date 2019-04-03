Send Us Your Bluebonnet Pics 📸
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas prisons will no longer allow clergy in the death chamber after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the scheduled execution of a man who argued his religious freedom would be violated if his Buddhist spiritual adviser couldn’t accompany him.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says effective immediately it will only permit security staff into the death chamber because of the high court’s ruling staying the execution of Patrick Murphy. He’s a member of the “Texas 7” gang of escaped prisoners.

Patrick Murphy talks to CBS 11’s J.D. Miles before Murphy’s scheduled execution

Texas previously allowed Christian or Muslim inmates to have state-employed clergy of their religion in the execution room. But no state-vetted Buddhist priest was available for Murphy’s execution, and the court ruled Texas couldn’t proceed without one.

No word on when Murphy’s execution will be rescheduled.

Murphy told CBS 11 recently, his life should be spared because he was on the other side of the building when the fatal shots were fired.  However, he does blame himself for being where he is and says he doesn’t want anyone to think he’s innocent.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

