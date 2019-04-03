



The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says effective immediately it will only permit security staff into the death chamber because of the high court’s ruling staying the execution of Patrick Murphy. He’s a member of the “Texas 7” gang of escaped prisoners.

Texas previously allowed Christian or Muslim inmates to have state-employed clergy of their religion in the execution room. But no state-vetted Buddhist priest was available for Murphy’s execution, and the court ruled Texas couldn’t proceed without one.

No word on when Murphy’s execution will be rescheduled.

Murphy told CBS 11 recently, his life should be spared because he was on the other side of the building when the fatal shots were fired. However, he does blame himself for being where he is and says he doesn’t want anyone to think he’s innocent.

