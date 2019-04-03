  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The father of an 8-month-old boy whose body was found buried in a backpack in a San Antonio field in early January has been indicted on a charge of injuring the child.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment Wednesday against 34-year-old Christopher Davila.

Mugshot of Christopher Davila. (credit: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office)

Prosecutors say Davila struck King Jay Davila with an unknown object and then failed to seek medical treatment, resulting in the child’s death.

Christopher Davila initially claimed the child had been abducted.

Davila, his mother and a cousin are charged with tampering with evidence for concealing the child’s car seat.

Davila is also charged with tampering with evidence by concealing a body, as well as drug and weapons charges.

