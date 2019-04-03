DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 23-year-old woman was arrested after her car slammed into a police car Wednesday morning at the scene of an earlier accident, police said.

It happened at 1:15 a.m. as officers were blocking lanes of the northbound 12200 Block of Central Expressway.

A Fiat 500 driven by Hailey C. Beattie struck the back of the squad car, which was blocking the left lane with its emergency lights on.

No one was inside.

The impact caused the Fiat to roll onto its left side.

Officers ran over to the vehicle and found Beattie. She was checked for intoxication and arrested for DWI.

No details were available about the first crash. No one was hurt in the second crash.