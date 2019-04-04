HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 15-year-old North Texas boy may want to delay his return home after his antics early Thursday morning. Police say the boy led them on a chase through Haltom City — in his mother’s Mercedes.

According to police, the boy from Kennedale was spotted driving around Haltom City at around 1:45 a.m. As police tried to pull him over, he drove off and led them on a chase that topped speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Eventually, the chase came to an end after the teenager crashed into a concrete pillar underneath SH-121 at Minnis Drive.

The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital in good condition, according to MedStar.

Police say they first thought the driver was drunk because of the way he was driving the vehicle. However, after the crash, they believe he was driving erratically due to inexperience.

Police have not said what charges, if any, the boy will face.