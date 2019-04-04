DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A teacher at Dallas ISD’s Skyline High School is under investigation, accused of making racist social media posts on the internet.

Dallas ISD confirms to CBS 11, the teacher was put on administrative leave Thursday, pending the outcome of an investigation.

The school district released the following statement to CBS 11.

“Today, Dallas ISD was made aware of information circulating regarding alleged social media posts and comments by a Skyline High School teacher.The employee has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation. The teacher joined the Skyline staff in August 2018.

Dallas ISD is committed to providing high-quality instruction in every class. We proudly embrace the diversity of our students and value the families we serve. Together, we believe every student can grow, succeed and achieve.”