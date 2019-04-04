DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton ISD is remembering the principal of Fred Moore High School who died after a long battle with cancer.

The school district shared the sad news saying Marilyn Rabsatt, 49, fought for the children with passion and continues to inspire.

Rabsatt also worked in Dallas ISD and Little Elm ISD.

Denton ISD tweeted, “Denton ISD lost a warrior this morning. @FredMooreHigh1 principal Marilyn Rabsatt passed away after a long battle with cancer. She fought for the children of Denton ISD with a passion that continues to inspire. Rest now, Marilyn, we will continue the fight on this side.”