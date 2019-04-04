



DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Domestic violence survivors in Dallas will now have access to free dental care at The Family Place.

The shelter opened a dental clinic at its Ann Moody Place facility for its clients—men, women and children.

“Many of our clients have never seen a dentist before,” says Paige Flink, Chief Executive Officer of The Family Place. “Our dental clinic will provide exams, X-rays and cleanings and will be staffed by volunteer dentists and hygienists from the community.”

Kimberli Greer, a board member of The Family Place, and her husband, Dr. Dale Greer, DDS, FAGD, FICD, were instrumental in setting up the dental treatment room and recruiting volunteers as well as donations of supplies and equipment.

Opened in 2017 and designed by leading architecture and design firm Corgan, Ann Moody Place includes 13 emergency shelter bedrooms, a centralized hotline/call center, private and group counseling rooms for children and adults, and multipurpose spaces for job training.

The Family Place is the largest family violence service provider in North Texas, with three emergency shelters providing 177 shelter beds each night, including the state’s only shelter for men and children. The Family Place sheltered 1,392 victims in 2018, providing 55,680 nights of safety and served a total of 13,016 clients with 169,672 hours of service.