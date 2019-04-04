



– On a cool day in February two Royse City police officers jumped into a lake to save a woman trapped in a sinking car. Now one of Texas’ most loved burger chains is taking time to thank them for their heroic actions.

Today Royse City officers John Bivins and Shane Meek arrived at a Whataburger restaurant with empty stomachs, but full hearts.

“It’s an honor to be here!” Bivins said.

Whataburger staff greeted a crowd with a simple explanation. “We’re gathered here for one reason this morning and that’s to celebrate our hometown heroes!”

It was Bivins and Meek who rescued emergency room nurse Shelly Adams after she became blinded in heavy fog, lost control and flipped her car into a lake at the entrance of a then-new residential subdivision along FM 548.

The officers stripped off their duty gear and jumped in as her car took on more and more water.

“He could, hear somebody inside there,” Bivins said looking at Meek. “We were able to get the back door open.”

But that action was a blessing and a curse. “Once that door came open the car sunk immediately,” Meek said. “As she leapt out it was going down, rapidly. Before we made it two feet from it, it was gone.”

The officers have already been honored by the Royse City Police Department, where they received a lifesaving award, and publicly thanked by Adams and her husband. Today the staff at Whataburger treated them, and the entire Royse City Police Department, to breakfast. They said it’s the least they can do.

“It’s great!” Meek said. “Like we’ve said in past, we don’t do the job for all of that, but at the same time we’re human. We like a pat on the back for a job well done!”

On top of the breakfast for Bivins and Meek, the two officers were given free Whataburger for a year and also received $1,000 to donate to the charity of their choice. They chose Royse City Paws, which supports animal adoptions.